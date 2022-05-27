New Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding his questioning by the CBI in the Chinese visa scam case, saying "gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the central probe agency."

Speaking to ANI, Karti said, “I've written to Lok Sabha Speaker that there has been a gross breach of Parliamentary Privilege by the CBI. My parliamentary committee papers that pertain to IT Committee have been taken during search and seizure. No one has the right to take these confidential papers.”

Karti, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, also appeared before the CBI for the second day on Friday to answer queries related to allegations of bribe in the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese workers in 2011 when his father P Chidambaram was the home minister.

"It's their privilege to call me and it's my duty to go," he said.

The CBI has booked Karti and others in an FIR related to allegations of Rs 50 lakh being paid as bribe to Karti and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab for re-issuance of project visa to 263 Chinese workers employed there, the CBI FIR said.

The agency has already arrested Bhaskararaman in connection with the case. The FIR has stated that the work for setting up the power project was being executed by a Chinese company and was running behind schedule.

A TSPL executive had sought re-issuance of project visa for the Chinese workers for which Rs 50 lakh allegedly exchanged hands, according to the FIR.

The Lok Sabha MP has denied all allegations, calling the case most bogus and a result of political vendetta.

(With Agency Inputs)