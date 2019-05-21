close

GSEB 10th Result 2019: Gujarat board declares Class 10 exam results on gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2019 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared Class 10 SSC results on Tuesday, 21 May, on its official website gseb.org. As per emerging reports, the overall pass percentage is 66.97 per cent. 

How to check GSEB SSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official website gseb.org and click on the ‘result’ tab.

Step 2: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’

Step 3: Login using required details and hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

As per a notifice from the board, authorised representatives of schools will be able to collect the original marksheets between 11 am and 4 pm at designated centres.

Nearly about 10.64 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exam. 

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

 

