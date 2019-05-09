GSEB HSC 12th Science result 2019 out at gseb.org; girls outperform again

GSEB HSC Science result 2019: The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has announced the results of GSEB HSC Class 12th Science Result 2019 on official website gseb.org. Candidates can also view their scores on examresult.net. The GSEB HSC Class 12th Science results, initially expected to be announced by 8 am, was declared before time by th Gujarat board has declared it early. The test was conducted March 7 to 16, 2019.

Steps to check GSEB Class 12 Science result 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit gseb.org or examresults.net/gujarat/gseb-hsc-12th-result/ or results.nic.in or indiaresults.com

Step 2: Enter your 6-digit seat number or roll number and name.

Step 3: The GSEB HSC Science result 2019 will be displayed in front of the screen.

Gujarat Board will release the result for Class 12 Commerce and Arts stream soon.

As per emerging reports, girls once again outperformed boys in the overall results.

Around 1.47 lakh students appeared for GSEB Class 12 science exam

In total, 6 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Class 12 examination held at more than 1,500 centres. Around 1.47 lakh students appeared from science stream. From Group A, 57, 511 candidates took the test while 89, 760 students appeared from Group B. The Group AB saw a participation of 31 students.