GSEB releases Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce results at gseb.org, 76.29% students pass

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results on Monday (June 15) at 8 am.

The GSEB released the Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2020 online on its official website at gseb.org. A total of 269 schools got 100 per cent results for class 12 Arts and Commerce stream. A total of 5,27,140 candidates appeared in the exam in 2020 and the overall passing percentage of general stream is is 76.29 per cent. Girls once again outperformed boys as the pass percentage of girls is 82.20 per cent, while for boys it is 70.97 per cent. In 2019 too, girls had outshone boys.

The Class 12 Arts and Commerce streams examinations were held between March 5 to 16 March but the announcement of the result was delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Here's how to check the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result online:

Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.

Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB HSC result.

Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB HSC result 2020.

Step 4. The Gujarat Board class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download your result and take a print-out of it or save the soft-copy.

Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to check their results on their phones.

The passing criteria for GSEB 12th is 33 per cent marks and students need to score 33 per cent marks in aggregate and also individually in all subjects. Those who fail to get 33% mark can appear for the supplementary or improvement examinations.