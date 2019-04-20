Guided missile destroyer INS Imphal launched by Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

In a significant milestone, Indian Navy on Saturday launched the INS 'Imphal', the third ship of Project 15B, a Guided Missile Destroyer. The Project 15B marks the class of guided missile destroyers that are being built for the Navy by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

The launch of 'Imphal' is a golden turning point in the annals of the indigenous warship design and construction programme of India. With a launch weight of 3037 T, the vessel made its first contact with water at 12.20 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Admiral Sunil Lanba commended the synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, DRDO, OFB, BEL, other public sector enterprises and the private industry in ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India’s National strategic maritime objectives. He also congratulated all agencies associated with the milestone.

The 'Imphal' was launched by Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Reena Lanba President of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The contract for the construction of four Project 15B destroyers was signed in 2011. The first ship was named INS Visakhapatnam and the second was named INS Mormugao.

Project 15B ships feature cutting edge advanced technology and are comparable to the best ships of similar class anywhere in the world. These ships have been designed indigenously by the Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design, New Delhi. Each ship spans 163 metres in length and 17.4 metres at beam and displaces 7,300 tonnes.

These ships will be propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speed in excess of 30 knots. The P15B destroyers incorporate new design concepts for improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and manoeuvrability. Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings which make these ships difficult to detect. P15B ships will be equipped to carry and operate two multiple role helicopters.

These ships are packed with an array of state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets. With significant indigenous content, these ships are a true hallmark of self-reliance attained by our country in warship design and shipbuilding, and a shining example of the ‘Make in India’ philosophy.