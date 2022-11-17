Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Big HEADACHE of BJP resolved, THIS veteran set to contest from Manjalpur seat NOW

The BJP has been confused about the Manjalpur seat for a long time now. However, in the end, the saffron camp chose the old and veteran candidate, Yogesh Patel, for this seat without taking any risk. Yogesh Patel said, "I will go today to file nomination papers for Manjalpur seat. Regional President C. R. Patil has declared my ticket." The announcement of Yogesh Patel's name was greeted enthusiastically by his supporters. As Yogesh Patel's name was announced, his supporters burst crackers and distributed sweets. Yogesh Patel will go to fill the form with his supporters today.

According to a report, Yogesh Patel, the MLA of Manjalpur seat, was trying to enter the election battle for the seventh time. The names of several other leaders were also discussed for this seat. On the other hand, Anandiben's daughter Anar Patel's name was also discussed in the Manjalpur seat. However, information was received late at night that Yogesh Patel's name had been finalized at the end. This seat was one where no name could be decided till the day before the filing of nomination papers. However, this problem was solved late at night. Now only Yogesh Patel will represent the BJP from the Manjalpur seat.

Yogesh Patel said, "I am confident that I will win with a majority and today I will go and fill out the nomination form with my supporters." He also claimed, "I was sure that I would get the ticket. There is no doubt that I will win." Yogesh Patel is a BJP MLA from Manjalpur constituency in Vadodara. He defeated Congress's Chirag Hanskumar Zaveri (Chirag Zaveri) by 56,362 votes in the year 2017. In the year 2017, Yogesh Patel got 1,05,036 votes, while Chirag Zaveri got 48,674 votes.