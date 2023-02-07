Gujarat Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama Gets 6 Months In Jail

Junagadh (Saurashtra), Feb 7 (IANS) The Maliya Hatina Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court on Tuesday sentenced Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama to six months in jail.

However, Chudasama claimed that he has been acquitted by the court of criminal intimidation charges.

The court found the Congress MLA and three others guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to people and unlawful assembly with common object and for rioting.

In 2010, Mit Vaidya and Harish Chudasama had lodged complaint against Vimal Chudasama and three others, alleging that they had beaten them at a holiday camp for unknown reasons. At the end of the trial, the court found the accused guilty.

Chudasama claimed before the media that the JMFC has stayed the operative part of the sentence and allowed the defenders to challenge the order before the appellate court.

