Gujarat Election 2022: Shocker for Asaduddin Owaisi; Muslim youths show black flags, Chant 'Modi-Modi' in front of AIMIM chief- WATCH

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is in full action amid the Gujarat assembly elections. He is holding massive rallies, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by going to Muslim-dominated areas. Last night he went to Surat East Assembly to campaign for his candidate. During this time, a shocking picture has emerged of the political battle of Gujarat. This picture is going to spoil the election plans of Owaisi. In fact, as soon as Owaisi started his speech on the stage, Muslim youths started raising slogans in protest. In the Surat rally, Muslim youths showed black flags to Owaisi and raised slogans of Owaisi 'Go Back'. At the Surat rally, as soon as Owaisi stood on the stage to give a speech, the Muslim youths present there started raising slogans of Modi-Modi. Muslim youths first raised slogans in the name of PM Modi and then started raising slogans of Owaisi 'Go Back'.

Where ever Owaisi goes to a rally, he takes a crowd of his supporters. Supporters raise slogans about Owaisi's manner, but in Surat it reverses. A large number of local youths were present at the rally site. They started shouting slogans in support of Modi and against Owaisi, and Owaisi, standing on the stage, kept watching all this. Owaisi, who used to play the Muslim card at his every rally, started playing the Dalit card during this speech. He said in his speech, "the Prime Minister is against Dalits, Tribals and OBCs. He is taking away the rights of the deprived and giving them to the upper caste people." He said, "I would like to tell our Dalit brothers, our deprived brothers, tribal brothers and OBC brothers that this law was made by the government of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi."

He further claimed, "Before 2019, when that law was being made, it was said that a 10 percent reservation would be given to economically weaker people. I stood in Parliament and opposed that law and had said at that time also that it was not for the people of India. The Constitution is betrayed. This fraud is being done by the Modi government. It is shattering the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar by making such a law. I would like to tell our Dalit, Adivasi and OBC section brothers not only in Gujarat but all over India that the law made by BJP in the name of the economically weaker section through this law is not the law of EWS, but it has been made for the upper caste."