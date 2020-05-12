Gujarat High Court scraps 2017 poll victory of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama citing 'malpractice' 

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

File Photo

Ahmedabad: In a big blow to BJP minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday (May 12) scrapped his victory in the 2017 state assembly from Dholka constituency on grounds of malpractice and manipulation. Justice Paresh Upadhyay cancelled Chudasama's election in an order passed on a petition filed by Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, challenging the BJP leader's victory from Dholka by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls.

In his election petition, Rathod alleged that Chudasama indulged in corrupt practice and breach of many of the mandatory instructions of the Election Commission, at various stages of the election process, more particularly at the time of counting of votes.

Chudasama currently holds charge of the education, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat.

