Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapse: Congress postpones 'Parivartan Yatra' for a day, PM Narendra Modi's 'virtual address’ on November 1 cancelled

Ahmedabad: In memory of those who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat, political parties have either postponed or cancelled their political events. The Congress party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ which was to start on October 31, has now been postponed to November 1. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to virtually address BJP`s page committee members on November 1, this event stands to be cancelled, said Yagnesh Dave, BJP Media Coordinator.

Congress spokesman Manish Doshi in a statement has informed that the party`s five Parivartan yatra which will start from different parts of the state on October 31, will now flag off on November 1.

Till this report is filed, the death toll has reached close to 132, of which 12 persons are distant relatives of BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohan Kundariya. In this tragic incident, the Morbi district administration has rescued a few children whose nearest relatives are missing and has released their photos on social media appealing to those close or distant relatives to come forward to help children.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor paid condolences to those who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge collapse. He has questioned whether the fitness certificate was issued before the bridge was reopened for the public and has asked the state government to give an explanation to the people of Gujarat for the tragedy.

Congress` National Spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil has alleged that the casualty is the result of BJP`s corrupt practice, the bridge was reopened for the public before the elections to reap the political benefit, in the tragedy innocent children, women and elderly have lost their lives.