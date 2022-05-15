हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Gujarat road accident: 3 dead, 30 injured after private bus collides with truck

The fatal accident, between a private bus and a truck occured near Gujarat's Palanpur town at around 3 am.

Gujarat road accident: 3 dead, 30 injured after private bus collides with truck
Pic Credit: File Photo

Palanpur: Two bus passengers and its driver were killed and nearly 30 others injured when their vehicle hit a truck near Palanpur town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the private luxury bus was heading from Ramsin in neighbouring Rajasthan to Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

While the truck driver was trying to park his vehicle on a roadside on a national highway near Kanodar village, around 150 km from Ahmedabad, the bus hit it from behind, an official from Palanpur police station said.

Two bus passengers and its driver died on the spot. The deceased were in the age group of 35 to 40 years, he said.

Around 30 bus passengers received injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Palanpur where they were undergoing treatment, the official said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GujaratGujarat road accidentPalanpurRoad accident
Next
Story

Calcutta High Court operating with only 39 out of 72 judges, over 2.34 lakh cases pending

Must Watch

PT19M5S

Gyanvapi Mosque Survey: Survey of the upper part of the mosque continues today