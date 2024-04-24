Gun And Violence Gave Nothing To Kashmir, Vote To Fight For Your Rights: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that gun and violence have yielded nothing for Kashmir and urged the voters to use their vote to fight for their rights in the ongoing elections. Mehbooba reminded people that violence gave only graveyards and said that those who died during violence will never be forgotten. Seeking people's support for her party, the PDP leader said, "Last time you didn't vote and boycotted, I lost the polls but that didn't stop me from raising people's issues. This time I'm appealing to you not to sit at home and come out to vote in large numbers because it's a fight for our dignity, not for roads water and power ".

Mehbooba Mufti retreated that she wanted to continue with the United Front 'PAGD' but the National Conference did not bother to discuss seat-sharing with her and instead said that PDP had vanished, which prompted her to fight the elections solo.

The PDP supremo added “It didn’t stop on 5th August 2019 when Article was abrogated from that day, they ( central government ) are changing every law they are taking out the land, our resources, even our jobs, and to stop that, we have to send a strong voice in Parliament”

Mehbooba Mufti is vigorously campaigning in South Kashmir, seeking votes for herself and continuously appealing to people not to boycott the polls this time. South Kashmir is considered the bastion of PDP and Mehbooba is well aware that her strength during these polls will be defined by the polling percentage in these areas.

Mehbooba Mufti conducted multiple roadshows in Pulwama today and addressed a gathering of PDP workers and supporters.