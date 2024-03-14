Gurdaspur, Punjab: Clashes Between Inmates At Central Jail, 4 Including Cops Injured

Tensions escalated at the Central Jail in Punjab's Gurdaspur when two inmate factions clashed with each other on Thursday. Authorities summoned the police force to quell the unrest, but the inmates even violently attacked the officers.

Injured in the altercation were Yoda Singh, assigned to jail security, Mandeep Singh, SHO of Dhariwal, ASI Jagdeep Singh, and a police photographer.They were hospitalized for treatment.

The situation in the jail remains tense, with additional police forces called in from outside, including from Pathankot, Batala, and Amritsar. Reports indicate that the police conducted aerial firing to control the inmates.

During the fray, another officer, Havildar Baljinder Singh of Thana Kahnuwan, was also injured, raising the total injured to four.

Prisoners Hurl Stones At Jail Staff

The clash was intense, requiring significant effort from jail staff to free the prisoners. Amidst the chaos, the prisoners retaliated by hurling stones at the staff. Responding swiftly, SSP Gurdaspur Dayama Harish Kumar, DC Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal, and IG Border Range arrived at the scene upon receiving the news. Paramilitary forces were also deployed to maintain control around the jail.

Tear Gas Shells Used To Control Situation

Later, a group of prisoners climbed onto the rear roof of the jail, pelting stones at the police. Tear gas shells were employed by the police to disperse them. Inside the jail, clothing was set on fire by the prisoners, resulting in smoke filling the area. The cause of the clash remains unclear. Senior police officials will address the media in a forthcoming press conference to provide updates on the situation.