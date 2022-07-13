NewsIndia
GURUGRAM RAPE CASE

Gurgaon HORROR! Woman kidnapped, RAPED, THRASHAED, held captive inside hoted - details here

The woman was held captive for two days and one of the accused also tried to rape her, she told police. On Tuesday night, she tried to escape but was caught by the duo who bundled her into their car and tried to leave the hotel only to find a police van at the exit gate.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
  • Woman from West Bengal was unemployed
  • She was lured to the hotel room in sector 46
  • She was raped and beaten inside the hotel

Gurgaon HORROR! Woman kidnapped, RAPED, THRASHAED, held captive inside hoted - details here

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly kept confined to a hotel room here by two men, thrashed and sexually assaulted by one of them, police said on Wednesday. The woman from West Bengal was unemployed and lured to the hotel room in sector 46 by one of the accused, who was known to her, on the pretext of getting her a good job.

The accused panicked and fled leaving the car and woman behind, police said. Police has nabbed one of the accused while the other is absconding, they said.

The two have been booked under sections 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354-B (sexual assault), 376/511 (rape attempt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

