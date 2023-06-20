Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Untraceble? Twitter Abuzz With Crackdown On Khalistani Terrorist & SFJ Chief

A day after Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada by two bike-borne assailants, Twitter is abuzz with claims that Sikh For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has been missing for 48 hours. Nijjar was the top leader of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF). He was the third Khalistani terrorist who got killed in recent months. In May, news emerged regarding the killing of Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a 63-year-old Khalistani terrorist based in Pakistan. Panjwar held a prominent position as one of the key figures within the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). Recently, Avtar Singh Khanda, a pro-Khalistani leader involved in plotting an assault on the Indian Embassy, passed away in the United Kingdom. According to reports, he was suffering from blood cancer.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Missing

Many Twitter user claimed that Pannun is missing for more than 48 hours. However, there is no official report or confirmation available in this regard. Some users also claimed that Pannun has gone underground due to fear after the recent killings of Khalistani terrorists. As per recent reports, the unexpected demise and elimination of prominent Khalistani leaders have resulted in a decline in the size and influence of Khalistani terror organizations operating in the United Kingdom and Canada. The government has placed significant efforts into apprehending Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a key figure in these outfits. It has been reported that a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently in the United Kingdom, addressing the matter through diplomatic channels.

India has actively raised concerns regarding the support received by these terrorist groups in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Demands have been made for appropriate actions to be taken against such groups in order to curb their activities and ensure regional security. India had approached Interpol seeking a red notice against Pannun but the demand was rejected as Interpol cited a lack of documentary support.

Who Is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer by profession, is said to be born in Khankot, a village located in Punjab's Amritsar district. Pannun is the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which was established in 2007 in the United States. The primary objective of SFJ is to advocate for the creation of an independent state called Khalistan, separate from India.

Utilizing his legal expertise, Pannun began filing cases against Indian political leaders who visited the United States or Canada starting in 2014. His legal actions targeted various individuals, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2018, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun gained significant attention when he made an announcement in London regarding a "Referendum 2020" aimed at "liberating Punjab," which he claimed was currently under Indian occupation. However, the following year, the Indian government took action and banned Pannun's organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This move was made to prevent any activities or associations that were deemed unlawful or posed a threat to national security.