Guru Tegh Bahadur's valor against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious fanaticism: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Virtually addressing the Gurpurab celebrations on Saturday (December 25) at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The contribution of our Gurus is not limited to society and spirituality only. It is the great penance of the Sikh Gurus at the core, that the faith and integrity of our nation is safe today. Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our different gurus not only kept the consciousness of India ignited but also made a way to keep India safe."

"Guru Tegh Bahadur`s valour against Aurangzeb teaches us how the country fights against terror and religious extremism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step. The way the country gave him the title of `Hind ki Chadar`, shows the attachment of every Indian towards the Sikh tradition," added PM Modi.

Prime Minister further underlined the contribution of the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh Ji and said, "It has always been a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Gursikh, Bhai Mokham Singh Ji, was from Gujarat, who played an important role in the establishment of Khalsa Panth."

PM Modi also mentioned the easy access to Kartarpur Sahib facilitated with the help of the Kartarpur Corridor. "The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to Kartarpur Sahib. In 2019, our govt completed the work of the Kartarpur Corridor," PM stated.

Live TV