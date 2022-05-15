हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suraj Pal Ammu

Gurugram: BJP's Suraj Pal Ammu attacked, complaint filed

Pawan Verma, a friend of Ammu, hit the BJP leader with the butt of a revolver around 4.45 during a condolence meeting at a dharamshala.

Gurugram: BJP&#039;s Suraj Pal Ammu attacked, complaint filed
Suraj Pal Ammu was allegedly attacked in a condolence meeting in Gurgaon.

BJP and Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Ammu was allegedly attacked in a condolence meeting in Gurgaon on Sunday, police said. According to the FIR lodged at the Sohna City police station, Pawan Verma, a friend of Ammu, hit the BJP leader with the butt of a revolver around 4.45 during a condolence meeting at a dharamshala.

Ammu in his complaint said the accused had grabbed his property. People present on the occasion announced social boycott of the accused. The complaint has been registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suraj Pal AmmuSuraj Pal AmuBJPkarni senaKarni Sena leader Suraj Pal AmuBJP Sural Pal Amu
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal's Lumbini on Monday on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti

Must Watch

PT55M24S

Taal Thok Ke : How Agra's Hindu & Muslim reacted on Taj Mahal's matter?