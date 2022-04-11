Gurugram: Cow smugglers throw cows from running vehicle, fire on gau-rakshaks

Indiscriminate firing took place between cow smugglers and gau-rakshaks on the streets of Gurugram at night. On giving chase, the cow smugglers started throwing cows from the moving vehicle on the highway. They threw about 7 cows on the road.

According to reports, five cattle smugglers were arrested from Gurugram after a 22 km high-speed chase. Country-made guns and live bullets were recovered from the cow smugglers.

The smugglers continued to drive the vehicle at high speed even though one of the tires was punctured by the gau-rakshaks.

During the dramatic 22 km long chase, the smugglers kept throwing the smuggled cows out of the running vehicle.

