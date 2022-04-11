हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cow smugglers

Gurugram: Cow smugglers throw cows from running vehicle, fire on gau-rakshaks

The smugglers continued to drive the vehicle at high speed even though one of the tires was punctured by the gau-rakshaks.

Representational image

Indiscriminate firing took place between cow smugglers and gau-rakshaks on the streets of Gurugram at night. On giving chase, the cow smugglers started throwing cows from the moving vehicle on the highway. They threw about 7 cows on the road.

According to reports, five cattle smugglers were arrested from Gurugram after a 22 km high-speed chase. Country-made guns and live bullets were recovered from the cow smugglers.

During the dramatic 22 km long chase, the smugglers kept throwing the smuggled cows out of the running vehicle.

 

