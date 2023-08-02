Gurugram: Fresh Violence Breaks Out; Meat, Scrap Shops And Shanties Attacked

Gurugram: Fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70 on Tuesday. However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents. Earlier on Tuesday, at least four eateries and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of people in the Badshahpur area.

More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire. Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched. In Gurugram's Sector 57 area, a 26-year-old man was killed and a religious place set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh district, the police said.

Following the fresh incident, the Gurugram police have appealed to the public not to disrupt the law and order situation in the city. "Amid violence reported in Gurugram, a number of police personnel have been deployed at key locations across Gurugram. People can inform the Gurugram police while dialling 112 about any violence," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

