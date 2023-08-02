trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643492
NewsIndia
HARYANA VIOLENCE

Gurugram: Fresh Violence Breaks Out; Meat, Scrap Shops And Shanties Attacked

More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire. Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:04 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Gurugram: Fresh Violence Breaks Out; Meat, Scrap Shops And Shanties Attacked

Gurugram: Fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70 on Tuesday. However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents. Earlier on Tuesday, at least four eateries and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of people in the Badshahpur area. 

More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire. Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched. In Gurugram's Sector 57 area, a 26-year-old man was killed and a religious place set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh district, the police said.

Following the fresh incident, the Gurugram police have appealed to the public not to disrupt the law and order situation in the city. "Amid violence reported in Gurugram, a number of police personnel have been deployed at key locations across Gurugram. People can inform the Gurugram police while dialling 112 about any violence," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train