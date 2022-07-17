NewsIndia
KINGDOM OF DREAMS

Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams sealed over non-payment of dues

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed Gurgaon’s live entertainment, theatre and leisure hub Kingdom of Dreams for alleged non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 100 crore. 

Gurugram: The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSPV) has sealed Gurugram's key tourist attraction 'Kingdom of Dreams' over non-payment of pending dues of around Rs 100 crore, an official said on Saturday.

"India's first live entertainment, theatre and leisure centre was set up on 6 acres of HSVP land. According to the lease, the centre was owned by the Great Indian Nautanki Company and had to pay around Rs 34 lakh rent every month. The company had not paid it since long and after repeated notices, the HSVP went ahead sealing it on Friday," said Sanjeev Singla, estate officer-2, HSVP.

