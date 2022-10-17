GUTKA stains at Ahmedabad Metro Station, leaves netizes in splits- WATCH

Ahmedabad: People who commute regularly find joy in using the metro in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Along with being on time, India's metro train is renowned for its cleanliness. However, some individuals continue to defile certain metro stations despite repeated warnings and increased security. With images of the filthy patches left by spitting and trash by commuters, a recent video of Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium Metro Station is going viral online. This metro station was opened to the public on October 6 and is a part of the Ahmedabad Metro's North-West Corridor, which connects APMC Vasna to Motera.

Twitter user Nilesh Shah posted the video on the social networking site and wrote, “What's app forward. It is in Gujarati and about Ahmedabad Metro but is applicable to everyone. I hope we will improve.” The video has received more than 2 lakh views.

Users react to the video with exceedingly nasty words due to the miserable state of the metro station depicted in it. A user commented, “ "How we will improve sir? People tend to be influenced when so-called celebrities promote tobacco products. To change the habit of civic sense, we need a culture and environment that promotes good civic sense. But we are lacking way behind in it.” Another user commented, “Cctv surveillance and spot fines worked a lot.”