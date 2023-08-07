Gyanvapi Case: ASI To Continue Scientific Survey On Day 4 Amid Boycott Threat By Mosque Committee

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will continue the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday, the fourth day, to determine if the mosque was built over a temple. A team of 55 members from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) resumed the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on Sunday to determine if the 17th-century masjid was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey work took place even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if "rumours" are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said the survey work began at around 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The ASI took a two-hour lunch break in the afternoon. The survey work will resume at 8 am on Monday, Mishra added.



What Was Done On Sunday?

Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said that scientific tests of the area under all three domes of the mosque were done on Sunday by the ASI. "The photography, mapping and measurement of the area were done. A few basements have been cleaned and their survey work will resume tomorrow," Jain told reporters on Sunday evening. "A study is being conducted of the entire campus...GDPR machines have been used,” he added.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, said the Muslim side and its advocates were present during the survey on Sunday for second day. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday.

However, Yasin alleged that a section of media on Saturday spread "rumours" that during the survey of the 'tahkhaanaa' (basement) on that day, idols, 'trishul' and 'kalash' were found. "If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work," he said.

Later, Jain said that nobody representing the Hindu side will comment on what was found in the survey as the exercise is being done under the court's supervision.

Sudhir Tripathi, another advocate representing the Hindu side, said on Saturday that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey work. The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey work so far, he had said.

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, began on Friday, following Allahabad high court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple.

Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim party, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'Wazukhana' area where a “Shivling” was claimed to have been found last year.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi district judge's July 21 order. On Friday, the Supreme Court also refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an exercise that the Muslim side says will "reopen wounds of the past". The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.