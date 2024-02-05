Gyanvapi Case: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Of Scientific Survey Of 'Shivalinga' Today

The Supreme Court of India will today hear the Hindu side's plea for a scientific survey to determine the antiquity of the 'Shivaling' found in the Gyanvapi compound. Varanasi District Court has granted permission to perform rituals in the Vyasa tehkhana of the Gyanvapi Mosque, leading to objections from the Muslim side regarding the upper court's interference. It is noteworthy that the Hindu side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting a scientific survey to determine the antiquity of the 'Shivaling'. The Muslim side has claimed that the structure is not Shivalinga but a fountain.

Alongside this, the Hindu side has also requested the opening of all 10 tehkhanas in the Gyanvapi compound for a survey. The Supreme Court will also hear arguments on this matter today. Additionally, the court will consider the maintainability of the petition filed by the Muslim side regarding the rights to perform rituals and worship of deities like Shringar Gauri within the Gyanvapi compound, asserting that such a plea is not admissible under the Places of Worship Act.

Before this, the Varanasi District Court had granted permission for the performance of rituals and worship in the meditation cell of the Gyanvapi compound. Following this, worship commenced, drawing a significant number of people to witness it. The district court issued orders on January 31, allowing Hindu devotees to perform rituals and worship in the meditation cell of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The court had directed the district administration to make necessary arrangements within the next seven days.

The management committee of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which oversees the Gyanvapi Mosque, has challenged the order of the Varanasi District Court in the Allahabad High Court, questioning its legality. However, the High Court has rejected the plea of the mosque committee against the order, refusing immediate relief. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for February 6. It's important to note that the court did not pass any order restraining worship in the meditation cell.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claims that the decision of the Varanasi District Court to permit worship in the meditation cell of the Gyanvapi Mosque is a 'hasty' judgment. The Muslim side has stated that they will take the matter to the Supreme Court to seek justice. Muslim organizations have also suggested the need to implement the Places of Worship Act, 1991, to prevent conflicts arising from such disputes in the country.