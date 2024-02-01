Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Muslim Side Moves HC Against Order Allowing Hindus To Perform Puja
The Gyanvapi masjid committee has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court against the Varanasi district court’s order that permitted the Hindus to conduct puja in the ‘Vyas Tehkana’ or the southern basement of the Gyanvapi complex.
New Delhi: The Gyanvapi masjid committee has filed a petition in the Allahabad high court against the Varanasi district court’s order that permitted the Hindus to conduct puja in the ‘Vyas Tehkana’ or the southern basement of the Gyanvapi complex. The order was followed by the first puja in the basement in 31 years. The Muslim side stated on Wednesday that they would seek relief from the Allahabad high court as the Varanasi district court’s order ignored some aspects. They claimed that the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI’s report, and the verdict of 1937 supported the Muslim side, while the Hindu side failed to show any proof that puja was performed before 1993.
Further details awaited.
