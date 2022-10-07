Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi court defers verdict on 'Shivling' carbon dating to Oct 11

New Delhi: The Varanasi court on Friday (October 7, 2022) deferred the judgment on a hindu-side plea, filed by five women petitioners, seeking carbon dating of the structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque that the Hindu side has claimed is a ‘Shivling’ to October 11. The Varanasi court will hear the Anjuman Islamia Committee's arguments and thereafter, the court would pronounce its order on October 11.

The court was supposed to pronounce its verdict on the plea filed by the Hindu side today. A heavy police force was deployed outside the premises of the court ahead of the crucial hearing.

“Court asked us to clarify on two points whether the structure found inside Gyanvapi Case is part of this suit property or not? Second, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply”, news agency ANI quoted Adv Vishnu Jain, representing the side in Gyanvapi case, as saying.

The court had reserved the order in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case on September 29 after hearing both sides` arguments. The bench of Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh was likely to deliver the order today.

The Hindu side had claimed that a `Shivling` was found in the premises near the `wazukhana` during the videography survey of the mosque premises, which was ordered by the court. However, the Muslim side said that the structure found was a `fountain`. The Hindu side had then submitted an application on September 22 that sought a carbon dating of the object they claimed to be `Shivling`.

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds.