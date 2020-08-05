Gyms, yoga institutes to reopen from August 5 as part of Centre's 'Unlock 3' plan

Gyms and yoga institutes across the country are set to reopen from Wednesday (August 5) as part of the Centre's "Unlock 3" plan amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

As per the guidelines issues by the Centre, the focus is on minimising physical contact between staff and visitors at yoga centres and gyms. It is to be noted that gyms and yoga institutes will still remain closed in containment zones and spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools are still not allowed to reopen.

The visitors to gyms and yoga institutes will have to wear face cover or mask at all times on the premises. But only a visor may be used as mask during exercise as mask may make breathing difficult. The Centre has recommended the visitors to use the COVID-19 tracker app Aarogya Setu.

The Centre has asked the yoga centre and gym owners to have space of four metres per person and equipment should be kept six feet apart. The Centre has also directed yoga centre and gym owners to create specific pathways for entering and exiting the building with proper direction markings on the walls.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also decided to give more relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in Mumbai from Wednesday. The BMC has said in its latest guidelines that malls and markets will be allowed to open from 9 am to 7 pm from Wednesday. The kitchen of the restaurant will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done.

BMC eases restrictions for phased opening of lockdown under 'Mission Begin Again'. Malls/market complexes allowed from 9 am-7 pm from Aug 5 without theatres/food courts/restaurants. Kitchen of restaurant allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. pic.twitter.com/Hq5IzKFmVA — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The BMC has also allowed all state government offices to operate with 15 percent strength or 15 people whichever's more and private offices can operate up to 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever's more.