H3N2 Outbreak: Two Die Of Suspected Influenza In Maharashtra; Alert Sounded In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported two fatalities suspected to be caused by H3N2 influenza. One of them, a 74-year-old man, died of the H3N2 sub-type while the other victim was infected by COVID-19 as well as the influenza virus, state's Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said in the Assembly. Sawant added that the state health machinery has been put on alert with 361 cases of influenza infections being reported in the state, and guidelines will be issued in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory and put all medical facilities on alert in view of rising cases of the H3N2 virus across the state. In its advisory, the state government has asked children and the elderly to take adequate precautions. The health department has issued an alert in 75 districts and a team consisting of a health expert, a physician, an epidemiologist, a pathologist, a lab technician, and a microbiologist has been formed in every district.

A separate nodal officer will also be nominated for this in every district. The state government has also issued guidelines, asking officials to be vigilant about influenza-like cases.

UP Government’s H3N2 Advisory

-A 10-bed isolation ward will be set up in every district hospital while OPD will also have a separate room for patients suspected of influenza so that they can be prevented from coming in contact with other patients.

-Oseltamivir should be given to H3N2 patients.

-The state government said has released a list of helpline numbers.

-Special vigilance will be in place for children, the elderly and those with serious symptoms.

-People have been urged to start wearing masks in public places in order to save themselves from the virus.

-The state government said information on H3N2 influenza will be provided by the state using the helpline numbers.

-The health department has asked the medical staff to be on alert and provide medical assistance to patients.

H3N2 Situation In UP

Though the situation in UP is not alarming, the number of people infected with the virus is increasing in the state. In the past 24 hours, eight children suffering from pneumonitis have been admitted to the hospital in Kanpur. Children have been admitted to the PICU built in the maternity block of Hallet Hospital.

The PICU has been opened due to the admission of more children than the capacity in the maternity block 100-bed paediatrics. All children are complaining of difficulty in breathing with a high fever.

In Barabanki, the number of patients with symptoms of influenza H3N2 is increasing. Patients have been admitted on 230 beds from the district hospital to the Covid ward set up in the CHC.

H3N2 Attacking Kids And Elderly, Say Doctors

H3N2 virus is attacking kids and the elderly so it is time to follow Covid protocols yet again - wearing masks, following social distancing and all other rules which were framed and followed during the pandemic, say doctors in Rajasthan as cases increase in the state. Many children and the elderly are coming in the grip of this virus and recovering in around 10 to 12 days. Also, 7 per cent of children are admitted to ICUs, said health experts.

The virus belongs to the flu category, but its effect is being seen like a corona, that is, damaging the lungs with fever.

These viruses become active with the change in weather and are spreading rapidly. While earlier, fever usually lasted for 3-4 days, but in these cases, the fever is not getting cured even in 6-7 days. However, it is a matter of relief that 95 per cent of the cases are not severe. However, a condition like pneumonia is developing in some patients, said doctors.

Saxena said that coughs start after a fever in patients who are vulnerable to these viruses and it lasts for a long time. The cough is very strong and it is taking 10 to 12 days to get cured.

Doctors say that in some patients getting infected with H3N2 virus, more infection is spreading in the lungs. Due to this, the condition of getting pneumonia is also being created. Often in elderly or small children, when the case worsens, there is also a need to admit them to the hospital.

Covid Appropriate Behaviour Must To Tackle H3N2 Virus: Top Health Expert

Protecting high-risk people with Covid appropriate behaviour is necessary to tackle the rising cases of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Director-Medical Education, Medanta, on Tuesday. Guleria, who also led the national Covid task force, said that the H3N2 virus can lead to severe illness in the elderly, young children and people with comorbidities.

Therefore, it is necessary to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, such as using masks, washing hands, avoiding crowded places, getting vaccinated and staying healthy in terms of a good diet and good physical activities.