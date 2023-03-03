‘Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko…’: Nagaland BJP Chief Temjen Imna Along's ‘Baazigar’ Tweet On Election Results Wins Hearts

NEW DELHI: Nagaland BJP chief Temjen Imna Along’s quirky take on Assembly Election Results 2023 has once again won the hearts of netizens. Along, who was trailing during the initial rounds of counting of votes in Nagaland Assembly Elections, was later declared winner from Alongtaki - one of the significant seats in the state assembly. The Nagaland BJP leader, who is extremely popular for his humorous posts, shared the news in style by quoting the famous lines from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie ‘Baazigar’

Along took to Twitter and tweeted, "Haar Kar Jeetne Wale Ko ................. Kehte Hain (the popular lines said by SRK in the hit movie)" along with a picture of himself donning a traditional Nagaland headgear made of hornbill feathers.

Temjen Imna Along's tweet has been re-tweeted 2,620 times and has garnered 47.6K views and likes ever since it was posted.

According to the poll panel, Temjen Imna Along defeated Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by 3,748 votes. The 60-member Nagaland Assembly polls were held on February 27 and the results were declared on Thursday. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) contested the polls in alliance with the BJP. The NDPP contested 40 seats and the BJP, 20 seats.

Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly. Nagaland political stalwart and its longest-serving chief minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office for a fifth consecutive term after the convincing win.

With the results declared for all 60 seats, the NDPP-BJP alliance crossed the halfway mark and is poised to form the government in Nagaland with the NDPP winning 25 and BJP securing victory on 12 seats.

The newbie Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested at 15 assembly constituencies also managed to open their account by securing the win on two seats. The Naga Peoples Front has also won two seats.

As per the Election Commission of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has won 7 seats while Janata Dal (United) one seat."National People`s Party won 5 seats, and independent has secured four seats in the state," ECI said.

However, history was scripted in Nagaland when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The state, which has had 13 Assemblies so far, never had a woman MLA before Thursday`s result. The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively.

Several Twitter users congratulated Along for his victory and one of them even described him as the "next shining star from the North East." Interestingly, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Along for his poll victory.

Temjen is said to be a favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too as the latter once said the "whole country knew of Temjen Imna" and that people enjoyed what he said in his videos.

"He (Temjen) has been representing Nagaland and the northeast in a grand way on social media. I even try to follow him on social media," PM Modi had said as a thick crowd cheered at Temjen's mention.