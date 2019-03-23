Hafiz Saeed hatched conspiracy to create sleeper cells, logistic bases in Delhi and Haryana: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) for hatching a conspiracy to build sleeper cells and logistic bases in India under the garb of religious work. The probe agency has also named Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim alias Mama, and Mohammad Kamran in connection with the case.

The NIA has established that the chief of Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) Hafiz Saeed along with his deputy Shahid Mahmood had been working on a plan since 2012 to create sleeper cells and logistic base in Delhi and Haryana in the name of religious work like the construction of mosques, madrasa education, financial assistance for marriage of poor Muslim girls, etc.

In pursuance with this conspiracy, Shahid Mahmood tasked his associate Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based in Dubai, to reroute funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels. Mohammad Kamran was further tasked to identify religious minded Indian Muslims who could be given this fund in the name of construction of mosques, education in Madrasa, marriage of Muslims girls, medical assistance etc. to create its bases.

During this preparatory work, the target persons were intended to be used for creating sleeper cells/hideouts.

Mohammad Kamran is believed to have identified a few Indians in Dubai including one Mohammad Salman who belonged to Delhi for this purpose. He started transferring large amount of funds through illegal hawala in the name of religious work. Salman received huge funds from Mohammad Kamran from Dubai for the same.

Further investigations are underway against the accused including Hafiz Saeed, Shahid Mehmood, Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria and Mohammad. Hussain Molani alias Bablu.

Facing immense international pressure, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government had earlier this month placed the Saeed-led Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) in the list of proscribed organisations and arrested over 100 members of the outfits.