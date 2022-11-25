‘Hand me CBI, ED for a day and then see…’: Arvind Kejriwal’s BIG warning to BJP

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of misusing the central agencies for political gains, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that if he is given control of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for just one day, half of the ruling BJP will land in jail.

The Delhi Chief Minister also attacked the ruling BJP disposition for filing false cases against top AAP leaders since it fears humiliating defeat in the upcoming Gujarat and MCD polls. The AAP chief made these remarks while speaking to a private TV news channel during which he also alleged that nearly 167 cases have been filed against AAP leaders at the behest of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

However, no investigating agency has been able to prove any wrongdoing by an AAP member, he claimed. “Over the last seven years, they have filed 167 cases against AAP leaders — not one has been proved in court. AAP leaders have been cleared in over 150 cases and the rest are pending… 800 probe agency officers are dedicated only to find wrongdoing by AAP leaders but they have found nothing. Agencies are getting pulled up in courts because they have filed false cases,” Kejriwal said.

When asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of running a completely clean government, Kejriwal said, “Give me control of the CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate) for one day, half of BJP will be in jail.” All this comes at a time when the two parties – BJP and AAP – are locked in an intense electoral battle to win the upcoming Gujarat and MCD polls.

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia has made a sensational claim that the BJP is conspiring to kill the Delhi Chief Minister since the saffron party fears defeat in the crucial polls. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister also alleged that BJP MP and former Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Kejriwal.

"Fearing defeat in Gujarat and MCD elections, BJP is plotting to kill @ArvindKejriwal. Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji and has done complete planning for it. AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism", Sisodia said in a tweet.

In a statement on the controversy, the AAP said that the party strongly condemns the threats in bold words. AAP, in its statement, said that if anything happens to Kejriwal or any other party leader, BJP should be held responsible. "The BJP is horrified by the huge public support AAP is receiving from both places, threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister elected with a huge mandate, the man who is the national convenor of the party running governments in two states, is an insult to the people of Delhi and the country. It is clear from BJP`s threat to CM Arvind Kejriwal that it has no faith in democracy, and that BJP can go to any extent for power," it said.

It also said that earlier the BJP people used only to abuse others, but now these people have also started giving death threats. If anything happens to CM Arvind Kejriwal or any other AAP leader or worker, BJP will be directly held responsible for it, the AAP warned.

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations. "LG has taken note of tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality - orchestrated, or otherwise, does not happen, to the farthest possible extent," the sources said.

It may be noted that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for the past six months in relation to an alleged case of money laundering filed by the ED. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been named as an accused in the CBI FIR in an alleged scam in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22, and the party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair is in ED custody in relation to a case in the same matter. AAP has called all these cases politically motivated.