Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, her MLA husband approach HC seeking cancellation of FIR

The Mumbai Police has slapped the sedition charge on the politician couple and a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra sent them to judicial custody 14 days on Sunday.

File photo (Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Amravati MP Naveneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Monday (April 25, 2022) approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the FIR in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row.

The MP-MLA couple was arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers.

The Mumbai Police has slapped the sedition charge on the politician couple and on Sunday, a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Bandra has sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, a case was registered against Ranas under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Later, the police also added IPC Section 124-A (sedition) in the case against them.

Meanwhile, a Congress leader has attacked Navneet Rana and asked her if Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is her 'dad's servant'. 

Referring to Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, said that such people are using Hanuman Chalisa to spread hatred among people.

