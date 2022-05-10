हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Ramdas Athawale supports Navneet Rana, says facing injustice because she is a Dalit

The Rana couple was booked with a sedition case by the Maharashtra government and was sent to jail for 14 days on April 24.

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Ramdas Athawale supports Navneet Rana, says facing injustice because she is a Dalit

Assuring complete support to the MP-MLA couple, the Union Minister for state Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday alleged that MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were facing injustice by the Maharashtra government because she belonged to a Dalit community.

Alleging it a complete injustice to the MP-MLA couple, Athawale told ANI that Navneet Rana is an MP from Maharashtra’s Amravati, who had announced to read Hanuman Chalisa (on April 23) in front of Matoshree, the private residence of the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Rana couple was booked with a sedition case by the Maharashtra government and was sent to jail for 14 days on April 24.

” I have always supported Navneet Rana because a great injustice has been done to her by the Maharashtra government. She has also met the speaker about this and the speaker also expressed concern on this,” he said.

Athawale further said, “Navneet Rana is going to the Supreme Court for fighting the case of sedition against her. The crime of sedition should not be imposed in the name of reading Hanuman Chalisa. The Maharashtra government, who have been accused of sedition has committed a very big crime and Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana should get justice.”

Rana Couple arrived in Delhi on Monday and met the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, at his residence and briefed him about the injustice that happened to them in the name of the Hanuman Chalisa issue by the Maharashtra government.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hanuman Chalisa rowNavneet RanaRamdas AthawaleShiv SenaDalit
Next
Story

After Mohali blast, Pro-Khalistani group SFJ threatens Himachal Pradesh CM

Must Watch

PT12M9S

Delhi Hanuman Chalisa Row: Hindu organization recited Hanuman Chalisa