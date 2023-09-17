Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Smoke Artist Makes Portrait PM On His 73rd Birthday - Watch

Cuttack: Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary, also depicting Odisha's magnificent heritage with an exquisite representation of the wheel from the Sun Temple in Konark in the background. The iconic Konark wheel of Odisha was also used as the backdrop by PM Modi as he greeted world leaders and delegates at a presidential dinner in the national capital during the recent G20 Summit.

Speaking to ANI on his latest creation, Biswal said, "I have created a smoke portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 73rd birthday. In the portrait, I have also depicted the Konark wheel, which represents Odisha's magnificent culture and heritage. As we are aware, the Konark wheel was used as a backdrop by PM Modi as he welcomed world leaders and delegates at the G20 dinner. It was a matter of pride for us."

#WATCH | Odisha: A Cuttack-based smoke artist, Deepak Biswal makes a portrait of PM Narendra Modi for his 73rd birthday.



PM Modi is celebrating his birthday today, 17th September. pic.twitter.com/xo752bW5z7 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

The artist said he uses the smoke of a candle, a needle (or an old pen nib) and a canvas to create his artworks. Meanwhile, a BJP worker in Pune crafted PM Modi's portrait using grains and millets on his 73rd birth anniversary. Kishor Tarwade, the BJP worker, told ANI, "The size of the portrait is 10X18 feet and was made from about 60 kg of grains such as wheat, lentils and millets (Jawar, Raagi).

The portrait will be on display from September 16 to September 18 at the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Kalika Mata Mandir Bhavan. No fee will be charged for seeing it while it is on display." Tarwade added, "Wheat, til, masoor daal, hari moong daal, jawar raagi, toor daal, and sarso were also used to make the portrait."