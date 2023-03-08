topStoriesenglish2581081
Happy Women's Day 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 7-Foot Tall Sculpture At Puri Beach, Pics Go Viral

The sand artist also displayed the colors of Holi and used around 8 tonnes of sand in it. Students from his sand art school collaborated with him to make this artwork.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 07:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau

International Women's Day 2023: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture with the message "Joy of Colors" at Puri Beach on Tuesday. Sudarsan created a 7-foot-tall sand sculpture depicting how women from all walks of life sacrificed their festivals to serve the nation. The sand artist also displayed the colors of Holi and used around 8 tonnes of sand in it. Students from his sand art school collaborated with him to make this artwork.

This work of art is a steel bowl installation. Female students from his university have also created several sand sculptures at Puri beach, according to the sand artist. Sudarsan, a Padma Shri awardee, has participated in over 65 international sand art competitions and festivals all around the world, winning numerous awards for the country.

