'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign: More Than 2000 Events Organised By Culture Ministry Till Date

The Government of India has been organising the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from 13th to 15th August 2023 as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idea behind this is to bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased Jan Bhagidari. This information was shared at a press conference held by the Secretary, Culture Govind Mohan in New Delhi. He said that the Har Gar Tiranga campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has transformed into a people’s movement with increasing Jan-Bhagidari. This year the Tiranga rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country and are witnessing immense public participation.

He further stated that the National-level Tiranga Bike Rally for this year commenced on 11th August from Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan, New Delhi) where Members of Parliament participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. It was flagged off by the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar. Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region, Kishan Reddy; Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal; Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur; Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; Minister of State for Law & Justice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The bike rally made its way to the India Gate circle and went around in a circle near the India Gate area, crossed the Kartavya Path, and ended at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. Thousands of people pertaining to different age groups participated in the rally with India’s national flag flying high on their bikes. Leading the rally were Members of Parliament on their own two-wheelers.





Govind said everyday lakhs of people are uploading their selfies with Tiranga. Along with selfies with Tiranga, people are also participating in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign where numerous Shilaphalakams memorialising the bravehearts of the country are being erected at important places. Everyone can take part in Har Ghar Tiranga by uploading their selfie with the Tiranga, he added. As part of this initiative, the Department of Posts is serving as the designated entity responsible for selling and distributing high-quality National Flags to the public. The flags can be purchased from https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/ till 12th August 11:59 pm.

Giving further details, Shri Govind Mohan said that the Postal Department has placed requisition for 2.5 crore flags this year and 55 lakh flags have already been sent out through post offices. The Ministry of Textiles has already sent out 1.3cr flags to states, he disclosed. Crores of flags are also being produced by Self Helf Groups in states indicating a trend of AtmaNirbharta in flag manufacturing.

Govind Mohan said that M/o Culture has organised more than 2000 events as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign till today, especially Nukkad Natak and cultural programnes by Zonal Cultural Centres of the Ministry. Messages are also being played at airports and Railway stations to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga.

PM Narendra Modi urged people to hoist tricolour at home to mark Independence Day. In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM called for continuing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' tradition which saw tremendous success and the Jan Bhagidari last year. In 2022 during the campaign, many new achievements were made. One example is when 5,885 people came together at the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16, Chandigarh, and set a Guinness World Record for creating the largest human image of a waving national flag.

Also, over 6 crore people took selfies with the Indian flag (Tiranga) and shared them on the Har Ghar Tiranga website. As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, the District Administration in Srinagar achieved a national record by displaying an 1850-meter-long National Flag at Bakshi Stadium to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

For uploading your selfie with the Tiranga at https://harghartiranga.com .

People can take part in Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign at https://merimaatimeradesh.gov.in