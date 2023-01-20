'Har Shehar Ko Karbala Bana Denge': Bihar JDU leader defends controversial remark, demands 'Muslim Safety Act'

New Delhi: Bihar Janata Dal (United) MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi has stirred a controversy by saying ‘we will turn every city into Karbala ('har shehar ko karbala bana denge)' and that he is ready to sacrifice everything for the sake of humanity and brotherhood. Defending his controversial statement, the JDU leader said people from the Muslim community are being kept behind bars after being labelled as terrorists and called for a "Muslim safety act" to be brought for the community's safety.

"I admit that I said we will turn (cities) into Karbala and I stand by it. Karbala is to give away everything, sacrifice everything, but not let humanity and brotherhood be sacrificed," Gulam Rasool Balyavi was quoted as saying by ANI.

"At this time, in the country, our children are being picked up and kept behind bars for 18-20 years after being labelled as terrorists. If our children go out to protest, they are shot at. Muslim safety act should be brought for protection of Muslims' rights," the JD(U) leader added.

JDU MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi delivered the controversial remarks on Thursday in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Taking a dig at expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma, he said, "if you put your hand on the honor of my aaka (master), we have gathered at Karbala Maidan and for his respect, we will turn the cities into Karbala."

He further alleged that no party calling itself secular demanded Nupur Sharma's arrest. At the rally, he called for a Muslim safety act along the lines of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

"Safety Act should be made for the safety of Muslims like Dalits. We should have participation in power. Our children should get employment. Dowry should end," he said.