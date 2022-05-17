हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hardiwar Dharm Sansad

Hardiwar Dharm Sansad case: SC grants interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi alias Wasim Rizvi

The Supreme Court directed accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi to give an undertaking that he will not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic or digital or social media, said a PTI report.

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (May 17) granted three months interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, in connection with the investigation into the hate speeches at the Hardiwar Dharm Sansad held in December last year.

According to a PTI report, the apex court directed accused Jitendra Narayan Tyagi to give an undertaking that he will not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement to electronic or digital or social media.

Tyagi had approached the top court after the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed his bail plea in March this year.

The case against Tyagi and others had been lodged on the complaint of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur Haridwar at Haridwar Kotwali on January 2, 2022.

In his complaint, Nadeem had alleged that Dharma Sansad or religious Parliament was organised in Haridwar by Hindu sages from December 17 to 19 last year and in the garb of this event, the participants were instigated to wage a war against Muslims, said a PTI report.

