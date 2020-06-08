Haryana Board class 10 results 2020 postponed — Here's why HBSE postponed the 10th result

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE), which was scheduled to declare the Haryana Board Class 10th results on Monday i.e. on June 8, has now postponed it for July. In a press note released on Sunday evening, the board said that the results of the Class 10th examinations in the state, which were to be declared on June 8, have now been postponed.

Haryana Board Chairman Jagbir Singh had earlier informed that HBSE will declare the Class 10th results on Monday, June 8 on the official website bseh.org.in/home.

Informing about the decision to hold the Haryana board Class 10th results, the board issued a fresh statement on late Sunday (June 7) night informing that the class 10th results will be declared only after the conduct and evaluation of the Science subject paper.

The Haryana Secondary Education Board had earlier cancelled the Science subject examinations and it was decided that the result would be released for only four key subjects that were already conducted by the board.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh had then informed that the result was to be based on evaluation of four subjects; while the fifth exam for Science subject, which could not be conducted due to the crisis, would be marked on the average marks scored by students.

However, the board has now decided that the results would be declared after the Science subject examination is conducted and its evaluation is held.

The Haryana board had postponed the class 10th and 12th examinations on March 19 in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak. Nearly 7.41 lakh students have registered for class 10th and 12th board exams in Haryana.

The class 10th students appeared for English, Mathematics, Social Sciences and Hindi exams while Science and an optional exam of Physical Education / Sanskrit / Fine Arts / Music etc are still pending. The Board will also declare a result of 9,445 candidates of Class 10th students, who were a re-appear case.

Candidates are advised to check the space regularly for more updates.