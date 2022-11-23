Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 Board exam last date extended till November 28 at bseh.org.in- Here’s how to apply

Haryana Board Exams 2023: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has extended the last date to apply for Haryana Board Exams 2023 for Class 10th, and 12th students. Students can submit their applications on the official website, bseh.org.in, until November 28, 2022, if they want to sit for the Haryana Board Exams in 2023. According to the official announcement made by BSEH, the registration deadline has been extended for private, government-affiliated institutions, Gurukuls, and Vidyapeeths for the March 2023 board exams. The application cost is Rs. 850 for Haryana Board students in class 10. Students in the 12th grade must submit an Rs. 1,050 exam fee. November 28, 2022, is the final day to register without paying a late fee. The final dates to apply are December 5 and 12, 2022, with a late charge.

Haryana Board Exams 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website for BSEH at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for registration

Enter your credentials such as school code, name, date of birth

Fill in the application form and upload all documents required

Pay the examination fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Class 10th students must pay a late cost of Rs. 1,150 until December 5, 2022, and class 12th students must pay a late fee of Rs. 1,350. The class 10th student late fee for December 12, 2022, is Rs 1,850. This late charge for students in the 12th grade is Rs 2,050.