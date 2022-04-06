हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM withdraws 'VIP' registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy, makes them available to common public

Many among the general public who are fond of buying fancy numbers for their vehicles will be able to purchase these VIP numbers.

Haryana CM withdraws &#039;VIP&#039; registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy, makes them available to common public
File Photo (PTI)

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced withdrawing "VIP" registration numbers of four vehicles of his convoy to make them available to the common public.

The chief minister made the announcement during a discussion on the amendment in the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules-1993 in a Cabinet meeting held here Tuesday evening, according to an official statement.

He said that from today all "VIP" registration numbers of vehicles will be available for the general public. Such numbers will be allotted through e-auction.

"After this announcement, many among the general public who are fond of buying fancy numbers for their vehicles will be able to purchase these VIP numbers currently allotted to 179 state government vehicles...," said the statement.

According to the statement, it is estimated that revenue to the tune of Rs 18 crore will be earned through e-auctioning these 179 "VIP numbers".

The Cabinet approved the Haryana Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules-2022 to put in place a system of preferential registration numbers for non-transport vehicles through e-auction, the statement said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manohar Lal KhattarHaryana CMVIP registration numbersvehicle registration number
Next
Story

Nun rape case: Kerala HC admits survivor's appeal, sends notice to Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russia's missile attack on Ukraine, see 50 big news