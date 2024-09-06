Haryana Election 2024: Congress Names 31 Candidates In First List, Vinesh Phogat Fielded From Julana

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Congress party announced the list of 31 candidates for the 90-seat legislature on Friday. The grand old party nominated wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana, hours after she joined the party.

The list has also mentioned the name of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and nominated him from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat. Surender Panwar contesting from Sonipat, Jagbir Singh Malik has been given a ticket from Gohana, and Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan is going to contest from the Hodal seat in upcoming polls. Meanwhile, Congress leader Mewa Singh is all set to challenge Haryana chief minister and BJP leader Nayab Saini for the Ladwa assembly seat.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित 'केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति' की बैठक में हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट। pic.twitter.com/0GsZyTFDVD

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming polls. The Saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa, former minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt and Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur. The list also included the name of Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao.

The state is all set to polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

The deadline to file nominations is September 12, with papers to be scrutinised on September 13.