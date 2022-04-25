हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Haryana govt announces free Covid-19 booster dose for 18-59 age group

Eligible beneficiaries can get a booster dose worth Rs.250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary in Haryana, according to Haryana DPR.

Haryana govt announces free Covid-19 booster dose for 18-59 age group
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Monday (April  25) announced free Covid-19 booster dose for all people falling the age group of 18-59 years in the wake of increasing Covid-19 infection.

Taking on to Twitter, Haryana's Directorate of Information wrote, "Giving priority to the health of the people of the state, Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, taking forward the anti-Covid vaccination campaign has announced a free booster dose for adult citizens in the age group of 18 years to 59 years," in Hindi

According to Haryana DPR, Eligible beneficiaries can get a booster dose of Rs.250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary in Haryana. 

"There are about 1.2 crore beneficiaries of the above age group in the state of Haryana. About Rs 300 crore will be spent on this, which will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund," the DPR further stated.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Khattar also appealed to the people to wear masks and follow the precautions like washing hands frequently. He said that following all the guidelines is the biggest weapon in the fight against Corona.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19covid-19 booster dosecovid vaccineCoronavirus
Next
Story

Covid-19 fourth wave: Delhi saw over six-fold rise in home isolation in 15 days

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Entertainment Show: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist to quit bollywood?