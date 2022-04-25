Haryana govt announces free Covid-19 booster dose for 18-59 age group

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Monday (April 25) announced free Covid-19 booster dose for all people falling the age group of 18-59 years in the wake of increasing Covid-19 infection.

Taking on to Twitter, Haryana's Directorate of Information wrote, "Giving priority to the health of the people of the state, Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, taking forward the anti-Covid vaccination campaign has announced a free booster dose for adult citizens in the age group of 18 years to 59 years," in Hindi

According to Haryana DPR, Eligible beneficiaries can get a booster dose of Rs.250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary in Haryana.

"There are about 1.2 crore beneficiaries of the above age group in the state of Haryana. About Rs 300 crore will be spent on this, which will be borne by the state from the Covid Relief Fund," the DPR further stated.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Khattar also appealed to the people to wear masks and follow the precautions like washing hands frequently. He said that following all the guidelines is the biggest weapon in the fight against Corona.

