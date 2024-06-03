Haryana Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more
Haryana Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Haryana voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on six phases starting from on May 25. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Haryana along with other states.
Check Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Varun Choudhary
|Ambala Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Smt. Banto Kataria
|Ambala Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Chaudhary Dharambir Singh
|Bhiwani-mahendragarh Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Rao Dan Singh
|Bhiwani-mahendragarh Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Mahendra Pratap
|Faridabad Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Krishan Pal Gurjar
|Faridabad Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav
|Gurgaon Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|Raj Babbar
|Gurgaon Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|Ranjit Chautala
|Hisar Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Jai Prakash
|Hisar Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|Manohar Lal Khattar
|Karnal Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Divyanshu Budhiraja
|Karnal Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|Sushil Gupta
|Kurukshetra Haryana
|AAP
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Naveen Jindal
|Kurukshetra Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma
|Rohtak Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Deepender Singh Hooda
|Rohtak Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|17
|Ashok Tanwar
|Sirsa Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|Kumari Selja
|Sirsa Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|Satpal Brahmachari
|Sonipat Haryana
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|Mohal Lal Badoli
|Sonipat Haryana
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
" Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, JJP and AAP are the major parties and some other regional parties. The exit polls predict Congress is expected to repeat its 2019 performance in Punjab and is projected to win 7-9 of 13 seats, while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to put up a dismal show and may get 0-2 seats.
