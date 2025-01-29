Haryana Minister To File Case Against Kejriwal Over ‘Poison In Yamuna’ Remark

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel on Wednesday announced that the state government will file a case against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over his controversial remark that “poison is being mixed in Yamuna”. Goel slammed the statement as irresponsible and accused Kejriwal of trying to create panic among people in Delhi and Haryana.

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement, spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. The Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before the CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act’s Sections 2 (D) and 54," Goel told reporters.

As per the Act, these provisions apply to anyone making or circulating a false alarm or warning regarding a disaster’s severity, leading to panic. The Haryana minister also accused Kejriwal of spreading falsehoods about the quality of water being supplied to Delhi.

"What kind of water we give them (to Delhi), all our officers have checked the water being supplied," he asserted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took aim at Kejriwal over his Yamuna remark, calling it a desperate move ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Kartar Nagar, Delhi, Modi criticized Kejriwal for making “malicious allegations” against Haryana.

"A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. 'AAP-da' people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat," Modi said. Questioning Kejriwal’s claim, the PM pointed out that people of Haryana and Delhi share family ties and common resources.

"Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don’t they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?" he asked. He further stressed that the same water supply reaches the people of Delhi, including diplomats and judges, making Kejriwal’s accusations baseless.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also dismissed Kejriwal’s "poison in Yamuna" allegation, calling it a "political stunt" by the AAP to distract voters ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls.

Saini assured that Haryana remains committed to ensuring clean and uninterrupted water supply to Delhi.

The AAP, on the other hand, accused the BJP-led Haryana government of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP is playing dirty politics and trying to make Delhi residents suffer by contaminating their water supply.

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this?" Kejriwal had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also backed Kejriwal, alleging that the BJP is disrupting Delhi’s water supply as it faces a historic loss in the upcoming elections.

With the Delhi elections on February 5, the political battle over water pollution has taken center stage, fueling tensions between the AAP and BJP. The results on February 8 will determine how voters react to these fiery accusations and counter-accusations.