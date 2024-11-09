Haryana Shocker! Civil Services Officer Arrested For Sexual Exploitation Of Male Dalit Worker On Gun Point

A Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, Kulbhushan Bansal, has been arrested in Hisar after facing serious allegations of sexual exploitation leveled against him by a male Dalit worker.

According to the media reports, the accused officer was suspended by the state government earlier this week and is facing charges of sexual assault and caste-based discrimination.

According to the victim, Bansal sexually assaulted him at gunpoint while he was posted in Fatehabad in 2020. The victim, who currently works under the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, also claimed that Bansal made casteist remarks during the incidents.

The worker reported that when he resisted Bansal's advances, the officer allegedly threatened him with a pistol, claiming that he would be killed or dismissed from his job if he did not comply with his demands.

Legal Action and Suspension

Following the filing of the complaint, the victim’s statement was recorded in court, and the police initiated an investigation. On Saturday, Bansal was arrested after a raid on his residence, carried out by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar. His arrest came after the state government suspended him on Thursday.

The victim had previously sought justice by lodging formal complaints with multiple authorities, including the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, senior officials of his department, and even the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The man also sent a video recording of the alleged assault to the chief justice and the state’s chief minister.

According to the complainant, Bansal had helped him recruited as a peon on a contractual basis with the public health department. The worker claims that he was initially sexually exploited by Bansal during his tenure in Fatehabad in 2020. When he resisted the officer’s advances, the officer reportedly used threats of violence to coerce him into compliance.