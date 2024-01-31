Haryanvi Student Brutally Killed In US By Homeless Drug Addict He Sheltered, Fed For Past 2 Days

New Delhi: Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student who had recently completed his MBA degree in the US, was brutally murdered by a homeless man whom he had befriended and helped for two days in Lithonia, Georgia. The horrific crime was captured on camera, showing the attacker, Julian Faulkner, hitting Saini repeatedly on the head with a hammer, nearly 50 times. Saini, who worked part-time at a store that gave shelter to Faulkner, had shown compassion to the homeless man and offered him food, water, and a jacket to keep him warm, according to M9 News Channel.

Saini’s co-workers at the Chevron Food Mart told WSB-TV Atlanta that they let Faulkner stay inside the store on the night of January 15, as it was cold outside. “He asked us for chips, and Coke. We gave him everything, including water,” one of them said. “He asked if I could get a blanket, and I said we don’t have blankets so I gave him a jacket,” another employee said. “He was sitting here all the time and we never asked him to get out because we know that it’s cold.”

The next day, Saini was on his way home when he asked Faulkner to leave the store or face the police, as he was concerned for the safety of the customers and the staff. That’s when Faulkner snapped and attacked Saini with a hammer, killing him on the spot. The police arrived at the scene and found Faulkner standing over Saini’s dead body. They arrested him and charged him with murder.

Bright Future Cut Short

Saini, who had moved to the US two years ago after finishing his B Tech degree in India, had recently graduated with an MBA degree and was looking for a good job. Saini’s family in Haryana's Bhagwanpur village is in shock and grief over the loss of their son, who was a brilliant student and a kind-hearted person.

His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini, are too distraught to talk about the tragedy. The Indian consulate in Atlanta has arranged for the repatriation of Saini’s body, which reached India on January 24.

Indian Mission In Atlanta Expresses Anguish

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has expressed its deep sorrow and outrage over the “brutal attack” that resulted in the death of Saini, an Indian national and student. The consulate has condemned the heinous act in the “strongest terms” and highlighted the gruesome nature of the incident.

In a statement, the consulate said that it has been informed that the US authorities have arrested the accused and are investigating the case. The consulate is closely following the developments and ensuring that justice is done.

The consulate also posted a message on X, saying, “We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of India National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns the attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case.”

The consulate has been in touch with Saini’s family since the incident and has provided them with continuous consular assistance and support during this difficult time.

The consulate’s post ended with, “The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family.”