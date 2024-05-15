Hasan Khan Mewati: BJP Is Trying To Own The Legacy Of The King Who Fought Babar 'For Bharat'

Chief Minister Naveen Singh Saini, during a recent election rally in Punhana, paid homage to Hasan Khan Mewati's sacrifice for the nation. In March, Haryana Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar visited Nuh in March this year, unveiling a statue of Raja Mewati and declaring it Martyrdom Day. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, why is the BJP revisiting the Mewati legacy?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

While campaigning, BJP candidate Rao Indrajit Singh from Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, Raja Mewati's valorous legacy was spoken about. Singh praised Mewati's defiance against Babur's army. The candidate went on to highlight his martyrdom alongside 12,000 soldiers. This narrative is aimed at securing support from Muslim voters as BJP attempts to leverage Mewati's patriotism. Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat commended Raja Mewati's patriotism in 2015.

Who was Hasan Khan Mewati?

A 16th-century ruler, he fiercely resisted Babur's forces in battles like Panipat and Khanwa, earning martyrdom in the latter. Hailing from a lineage that extended from Alwar to Delhi, he encompassed regions like Tijara, Sarhata, and Kot Kasim. The ruler was known for his courage and ambition.

BJP's Strategic Move In Haryana

Last year, violence erupted in Nuh, Haryana, raising questions about communal harmony. Following this, curfews were imposed in Mewat for days. The violence had erupted during religious processions which were organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, deepening the turmoil between Hindus and Muslims in the region. Despite BJP's stronghold in the state, regions like Nuh are perceived as opposition strongholds and that's why the BJP is emphasising on Mewati's patriotism to bridge this gap.