Hathras gang-rape case: FIR against Bhim Army chief, 400-500 others for violating Section 144

HATHRAS: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday (October 5) registered an FIR against Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and almost 400-500 unnamed people under multiple sections of the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act, for violation of Section 144 CrPC in Hathras.

On October 4, Azad visited Hathras and met the family of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted by four men at a village in Hathras on September 14. He demanded a time bound inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Hathras incident and also sought security for the family of the victim.

Azad said the family members of the victim should be provided with Y-plus security cover as they were feeling 'insecure'. He said an atmosphere of fear and insecurity was being created in the victim's village and that the kin of the woman wanted to leave the place.

He said that a CBI inquiry would be time consuming and delay the process of justice. He was initially prevented by police from proceeding to Hathras. He was, however, later allowed to visit the family.

The Hathras gang-rape victim, who succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Heavy security arrangements were made in the village during the Bhim Army chief's visit.