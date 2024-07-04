Hathras Incident: 'Bhola' Baba Addicted to Alcohol, Cigarettes, and Girls? Eyewitness Exposes 'Charlatan'

Since the Hathras incident, Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhola Baba, has been on the run, and the police are searching for him. In the meantime, numerous shocking revelations about Bhola Baba have surfaced. An eyewitness who stayed at Bhola Baba's ashram disclosed several astonishing details.

Ranjit Singh revealed that his father lived in Narayan Sakar Hari's ashram for 15 years and that they are from the same village. He stated that Baba initially left his police job and then staged spiritual discourses, appointing agents and paying them. According to Baba's instructions, these agents would tell people that they could see a divine chakra on Baba's finger. The agents followed Baba's directions to mislead people, even claiming they could see a trident in his hand.

'Baba Misleads People Through Agents'

Ranjit Singh further mentioned that gradually, Baba became famous and sent his agents to other states to organize his spiritual discourses. Over time, Baba built his own following. The agents' praise led people to regard him as a deity.

Bhola Baba Addicted to Drugs and Girls?

The most shocking revelation from Ranjit Singh is that several 16-17-year-old girls reside in Baba's ashram, whom he calls his disciples. Ranjit even disclosed that Baba engages these girls in inappropriate activities and is addicted to cigarettes and alcohol. Ranjit Singh labeled Baba as a hypocritical baba.

Ranjit Singh further told NDTV, "Several people have died in Bahadurnagar, which I have witnessed. The bodies of the deceased were never found. When Baba realized he could get caught, he relocated his ashram. This Baba has been to jail once before. He once claimed he could bring a girl back to life, for which he was imprisoned."