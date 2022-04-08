हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi

Hatred is being spread and country is being divided, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Sharad Yadav

"Hatred is being spread and country is being divided. We've to bring the nation together and once walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Hatred is being spread and country is being divided, says Rahul Gandhi after meeting Sharad Yadav
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (April 8, 2022), after meeting RJD leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi, slammed the Centre on the current condition of the nation. 

“I agree with what Sharad Yadav said today that the country is in a very bad situation. Hatred is being spread and country is being divided. We've to bring the nation together and once walk on the path of the brotherhood which has been a part of our history,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Additionally, amid calls for a new Congress president, Sharad Yadav today advocated Rahul Gandhi for the top post in the party.

While answering a question related to the same, Sharad Yadav said, "Why not? If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done."

At the time Yadav was making this statement, Rahul Gandhi was standing next to him only. Rahul Gandhi reacted to the RJD leader’s statement by saying, "We'll see about it....".

